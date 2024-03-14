Brain-cancer treatment almost completely eliminates tumor in just 5 days

(STUDY FINDS) -- A new treatment for deadly brain tumors is delivering remarkably quick and significant results, nearly eradicating the cancer within just five days. Scientists at Mass General Brigham are describing this breakthrough treatment as “dramatic and rapid.”

Researchers at the Mass General Cancer Center are reporting on the outcomes of the first three patients in a clinical trial of CAR-T therapy for glioblastoma (GBM), a rapidly growing brain tumor and the most common type of malignant brain tumor in adults.

CAR-T therapy, which represents the most personalized form of cancer treatment, operates by leveraging a patient’s own cells to combat the disease. This involves extracting a patient’s cells, engineering them to express specific proteins on their surface, and then reintroducing them into the body to directly target the tumor.

