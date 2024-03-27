British lawmakers call to halt arms sales to Israel

(JNS) -- The United Kingdom could be closer to following Canada’s decision last week to halt arms exports to Israel over the war in Gaza after more than 130 parliamentarians signed a letter urging London to cut off weapons sales.

Coming on the heels of Monday’s passage of a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a freeze in fighting during Ramadan, which ends on April 9, the letter was addressed to Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

British defense exports to Israel totaled £42 million ($53 million) in 2022, according to Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

