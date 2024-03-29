A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT

Bus crash kills 45

8-year-old girl the only survivor

Published March 29, 2024 at 4:29pm

(JUST THE NEWS) – A bus travelling from Botswana to an Easter festival in South Africa fell off a bridge on Thursday, resulting in 45 fatalities.

The incident saw the bus crash into the barriers of the bridge and fall more than 150 feet, CBS News reported. An eight-year-old girl was the only survivor of the disaster, which occurred in the Limpopo province of South Africa.

The girl is reportedly receiving treatment at a hospital, though her condition is unknown as of press time.

