Election Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024

In ALL-CAPS holiday message, Trump rips into his 'evil, sick, deranged' foes

The message revived old grudges against his legal nemeses

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 31, 2024 at 8:51pm
President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press along the South Lawn driveway Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to North Carolina and Florida. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(POLITICO) -- Former President Donald Trump’s Easter Sunday message on Truth Social consisted of seven words about Easter and 161 complaining about the legal system and various enemies of his.

The all-caps message began “HAPPY EASTER TO ALL” and ended “HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!” but it otherwise consisted of attacks on those leading the legal cases against him, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani Willis (whom he brands as “MRS. FANI “FAUNI” WADE) and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Smith, with a secondary swipe at President Joe Biden and the Justice Department.

Descriptive words in the message include “EVIL,” “SICK” (which appears in quotes), “DERANGED” (also in quotes), “CORRUPT,” and “CROOKED,” which shows up twice. The post also includes “ILLEGAL” and “ILLEGALLY.”

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.








