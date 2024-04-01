In ALL-CAPS holiday message, Trump rips into his 'evil, sick, deranged' foes

(POLITICO) -- Former President Donald Trump’s Easter Sunday message on Truth Social consisted of seven words about Easter and 161 complaining about the legal system and various enemies of his.

The all-caps message began “HAPPY EASTER TO ALL” and ended “HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!” but it otherwise consisted of attacks on those leading the legal cases against him, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani Willis (whom he brands as “MRS. FANI “FAUNI” WADE) and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Smith, with a secondary swipe at President Joe Biden and the Justice Department.

Descriptive words in the message include “EVIL,” “SICK” (which appears in quotes), “DERANGED” (also in quotes), “CORRUPT,” and “CROOKED,” which shows up twice. The post also includes “ILLEGAL” and “ILLEGALLY.”

