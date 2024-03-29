CCP whistleblowers reveal China has the technology to cut of power to ships, rendering controls useless

(DEFIANT AMERICA) – Last year the U.S. State Department has warned that China is capable of launching cyberattacks against critical United States infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines as well as rail systems, after researchers discovered a Chinese hacking group had been spying on such networks.

A multination alert earlier this week revealed a Chinese cyberespionage campaign had been aimed at military and government targets in the U.S.

“The US intelligence community assesses that China almost certainly is capable of launching cyberattacks that could disrupt critical infrastructure services within the United States, including against oil and gas pipelines and rail systems,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Thursday.

