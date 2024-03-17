CDC issues study on myocarditis after COVID shots: EVERY SINGLE WORD is redacted!

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit
Every single page was redacted!
EVERY SINGLE WORD!
The CDC "released" a 148 page study on myocarditis after COVID-19 "vaccination" and every single page is completely redacted. This must be a new record. https://t.co/kIE2s7Wl2z pic.twitter.com/M6xDbRYMZx
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 7, 2024
Every single word was redacted.
Last September, nearly two hears after the introduction of the COVID vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci finally admitted the vaccines cause myocarditis.
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE: Dr. Fauci Now Admits COVID Vaccines Cause Myocarditis (VIDEO)
So when did they learn this? And how severe were the results?
Vigilant Fox added: “There's obviously something very damning that they're trying to hide.
This is absolutely insane. We are now over three years past the rollout of the COVID-19 injections.
There's obviously something very damning that they're trying to hide.
— The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) March 8, 2024
