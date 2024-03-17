A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics Scandals U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

CDC issues study on myocarditis after COVID shots: EVERY SINGLE WORD is redacted!

'There's obviously something very damning that they are trying to hide'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 17, 2024 at 7:00pm
All 148 pages of the CDC study on myocarditis after COVID shots have been redacted.

All 148 pages of the CDC study on myocarditis after COVID shots have been redacted.

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Every single page was redacted!

EVERY SINGLE WORD!

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Jihad against Christians is due to … climate change?

Every single word was redacted.

Is it now more than obvious the government is actively hiding the harmful efects of COVID shots?

Last September, nearly two hears after the introduction of the COVID vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci finally admitted the vaccines cause myocarditis.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE: Dr. Fauci Now Admits COVID Vaccines Cause Myocarditis (VIDEO)

So when did they learn this? And how severe were the results?

Vigilant Fox added: “There's obviously something very damning that they're trying to hide.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







CDC issues study on myocarditis after COVID shots: EVERY SINGLE WORD is redacted!
Guess who funded PAC running 'Republican Voters Against Trump' campaign
'We may come to an end': Ukraine soldiers say U.S. weapons aid is now life and death
GAO: 'Unclear' if Pentagon tracking reports of misused Ukraine cash
Singapore and its 'climate change' economic affairs headaches
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×