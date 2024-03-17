CDC issues study on myocarditis after COVID shots: EVERY SINGLE WORD is redacted!

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Every single page was redacted!

EVERY SINGLE WORD!

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Jihad against Christians is due to … climate change?

The CDC "released" a 148 page study on myocarditis after COVID-19 "vaccination" and every single page is completely redacted. This must be a new record. https://t.co/kIE2s7Wl2z pic.twitter.com/M6xDbRYMZx — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 7, 2024

Every single word was redacted.

The CDC "released" a 148 page study on myocarditis after COVID-19 "vaccination" and every single page is completely redacted. This must be a new record. https://t.co/kIE2s7Wl2z pic.twitter.com/M6xDbRYMZx — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 7, 2024

Is it now more than obvious the government is actively hiding the harmful efects of COVID shots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Last September, nearly two hears after the introduction of the COVID vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci finally admitted the vaccines cause myocarditis.

So when did they learn this? And how severe were the results?

Vigilant Fox added: “There's obviously something very damning that they're trying to hide.

This is absolutely insane. We are now over three years past the rollout of the COVID-19 injections. There's obviously something very damning that they're trying to hide. — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) March 8, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!