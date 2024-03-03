A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Cease-fire talks stall after Hamas refuses to give list of hostages

Refuses to provide clear answers regarding abductees and the number of prisoners who will be released'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2024 at 6:42pm
Israel Defense Forces activity in the southern Gaza City district of Zeitoun, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- Qatar told Israel on Sunday that ceasefire talks will not be able to advance, after Hamas failed to meet Jerusalem’s demand to provide a list of those hostages still alive.

As a result, Israel will not send a delegation to the negotiations in Cairo on Sunday, after it was reported earlier in the day that U.S. and Emirati delegations were joining Hamas representatives in the Egyptian capital.

Israel’s War Cabinet and senior government officials unanimously accepted the decision not to send a delegation.

WND News Services
