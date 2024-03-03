Cease-fire talks stall after Hamas refuses to give list of hostages

(JNS) -- Qatar told Israel on Sunday that ceasefire talks will not be able to advance, after Hamas failed to meet Jerusalem’s demand to provide a list of those hostages still alive.

As a result, Israel will not send a delegation to the negotiations in Cairo on Sunday, after it was reported earlier in the day that U.S. and Emirati delegations were joining Hamas representatives in the Egyptian capital.

Israel’s War Cabinet and senior government officials unanimously accepted the decision not to send a delegation.

