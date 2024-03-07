A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Chemical linked to cancer found in popular face creams, lab reports

'Hundreds of times the conditional FDA limit'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2024 at 8:45pm

 

(FOX NEWS) -- An independent laboratory is calling on federal health officials to recall popular benzoyl peroxide acne treatment products after discovering that they contain high levels of a chemical linked to cancer.

Valisure on Wednesday said that substantial amounts of benzene, a human carcinogen, can form in prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide acne treatment products that are handled or stored at certain temperatures.

The lab tested 66 benzoyl peroxide acne treatment products, including creams, lotions, gels, washes, liquids and bars, and discovered that popular brands such as Clearasil, Proactiv, Target's Up & Up brand and Clinique can form benzene "at hundreds of times the conditional FDA limit," Valisure co-founder David Light said in a statement.

TRENDING: Supreme ruling made about Trump on ballot

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chemical linked to cancer found in popular face creams, lab reports
World's largest cruise ship rescues 14 people stranded at sea for over a week
Gold treasure trove uncovered in 1,200-year-old elite burial. Take a look
Verdict reached in involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer
Christian teen wows Katy Perry, 'American Idol' judges with powerful song about God and sin
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×