Chick-fil-A abandons long-held pledge on chicken

(FAITHWIRE) -- In an age when many have become hyperaware of the ingredients they put into their bodies, the Christian-owned Chick-fil-A announced in late March it is abandoning its years-long pledge of only using antibiotic-free chicken.

The decision was made, the restaurant chain said, in a statement shared on its website, to “maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us.”

As a result, Chick-fil-A is amending its commitment from “No Antibiotics Ever (NAE)” in its chicken supply to “No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM)” beginning this spring.

Read the full story ›