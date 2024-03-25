A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Chick-fil-A abandons long-held pledge on chicken

Antibiotic-free meat will be a thing of the past

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:14pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- In an age when many have become hyperaware of the ingredients they put into their bodies, the Christian-owned Chick-fil-A announced in late March it is abandoning its years-long pledge of only using antibiotic-free chicken.

The decision was made, the restaurant chain said, in a statement shared on its website, to “maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us.”

As a result, Chick-fil-A is amending its commitment from “No Antibiotics Ever (NAE)” in its chicken supply to “No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM)” beginning this spring.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chick-fil-A abandons long-held pledge on chicken
Shards of glass: Inside media's 12 splintering realities
Major woke chain closing 24 stores this year, and 10-15 more by next year
Kristi Noem signed law exempting huge Chinese Communist-tied company from land-leasing ban
Restaurants forced to cut jobs as governor's minimum-wage hike looms
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×