A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions MoneyFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Chick-fil-A to open new restaurant concept, but only for certain customers

'Uniquely designed' for 'on-the-go' New Yorkers

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 17, 2024 at 7:57pm
Extra Chick-fil-A attendants took orders from customers waiting in long lines of cars in Stuart, Florida, on Aug. 1, 2012 (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

Extra Chick-fil-A attendants took orders from customers waiting in long lines of cars in Stuart, Florida, on Aug. 1, 2012 (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- New York City is getting a Chick-fil-A restaurant geared solely toward delivery and mobile pickup orders.

When the test restaurant opens next week at 79th and 2nd in the Big Apple, it will differ from other Chick-fil-A restaurants in that it "will not offer a seating area or dine-in services," the fast-food chain said Wednesday.

It will only do delivery and mobile orders for pickup. The location, described as "uniquely designed" for "on-the-go" New Yorkers, is the first of its kind, according to Chick-fil-A.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Mark Levin reveals Dems' devious plan for 2024
Exercising can supercharge breast milk with major health benefits
WATCH: Fox News introduces sponsored prayers to Jesus: 'Thank you again for this partnership'
Jon Bon Jovi shares why he and former bandmate still don't talk: 'Not a word'
Chick-fil-A to open new restaurant concept, but only for certain customers
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×