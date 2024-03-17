Chick-fil-A to open new restaurant concept, but only for certain customers

(FOX BUSINESS) -- New York City is getting a Chick-fil-A restaurant geared solely toward delivery and mobile pickup orders.

When the test restaurant opens next week at 79th and 2nd in the Big Apple, it will differ from other Chick-fil-A restaurants in that it "will not offer a seating area or dine-in services," the fast-food chain said Wednesday.

It will only do delivery and mobile orders for pickup. The location, described as "uniquely designed" for "on-the-go" New Yorkers, is the first of its kind, according to Chick-fil-A.

Read the full story ›