How China, Obama and Satan are destroying America

Our country is on the verge of so many bad things. A "communist color revolution" is going on right now, complete with censorship, weaponization of government against our own citizens, witch hunts and "communist show trials" (see President Donald Trump and Jan. 6 prisoners/hostages).

Soon we could face revolution, anarchy, civil war, societal collapse – and to anyone who isn't blind, deaf or very dumb, World War III is already here.

All of this is happening in my opinion because of China and the Chinese Communist Party. They've created it, produced it, coordinated it, and they've made it happen by bribing the entire Democratic Party and every Democrat politician, a large percentage of the establishment GOP and all the key U.S. government bureaucrats.

How do I know? Just answer these questions:

– Who has the most to gain from the unimaginable division, damage and destruction going on in America today?

– Who is our biggest rival?

– Who is our avowed enemy?

– Who wants to become the No. 1 economy in the world?

– Who wants to dominate the world?

China and the CCP have the motive and the most to gain.

I've made thousands of predictions for the past decade on my TV and radio shows. I'm batting close to a thousand. And I'm telling you at this moment, my gut is screaming louder than ever before in my life.

It's China and the CCP at the root (excuse the pun) of all the crisis, chaos and catastrophe in America today.

Are others in the mix? Absolutely.

My gut says Barack Obama is the man being used by China and the CCP to carry out the destruction of America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and Judeo-Christian values. He is their point man. He carries out the orders.

And of course, the deep state, D.C. swamp and DNC are trusted partners of China, especially all the three-letter government agencies – DOJ, FBI, NSA, IRS, DHS, CDC.

And all the globalist and communist/fascist billionaires who hate America, capitalism and freedom – George Soros, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum.

And no doubt at the top of the evil pyramid is Satan. Satan hates God, America, faith, freedom, family and capitalism. China and communism are Godless. It's a perfect partnership.

That's just my opinion on who the suspects are.

Everything happening today benefits China and the CCP:

– The open borders invasion, with our government welcoming in tens of millions of foreign criminals, terrorists and dangerous military-age males – and willing to bankrupt America to pay for them all. This is an army to destroy America from within. Who would want this?

– Drugs flowing in over that open border that kill over 100,000 young Americans a year. Who would allow this?

– Green energy and ESG based on climate change fraud and propaganda. Result? American companies waste billions, and the greatest middle class in the world is destroyed, while China keeps building hundreds of new coal and gas plants annually, while using dirty fossil fuel to their heart's content.

– Rigged elections – a hallmark of communism.

– Lawfare and weaponization of government against anyone who disagrees with deep state lies, fraud and propaganda.

– DEI and CRT – the tools of the communist Left to create division, jealousy, racism and hate between black and white America.

– Reparations – created to push more jealousy, hate, division and bankruptcy on America.

– This sudden outbreak of Jew-hatred and threat of genocide to Israel and the Jewish people. Where did this come from? It's never been seen in the history of America. Just more division to break America apart.

– This sudden obsession with rainbow flags, transgenders and converting America's children. Where did this come from? Suddenly, nearly 30% of Generation Z describes themselves as LGBT ... including 40% of young women at elite colleges. These are percentages never seen in the history of the world.

– DEI destroying U.S. companies with unqualified employees.

– DEI destroying the quality of U.S. universities – who now base admission on race, but don't consider test scores.

– Our once-mighty military being decimated by DEI, CRT, transgender brainwashing, climate change fraud and deadly vaccines. And we've given all the weapons and ammo away to Ukraine.

– "Defund the police" combined with communist-backed district attorneys who allow violent criminals to walk free with "no bail." The result? A mass crime wave; retail theft at historic levels; streets filled with homeless people, drug needles, pee and poop; retail businesses closing by the thousands.

– Food shortages mixed with supply chain dysfunction, led by the least-qualified human being in U.S. history – Mayor Pete Butthead.

– Historic levels of "excess deaths" only since the day the COVID vaccine was introduced. What happens to our economy as those deaths multiply and there is no one left to fill jobs crucial to society? Who gains if our society collapses?

– Everyone running for their lives from blue cities and states, driving property values dramatically down.

Who benefits most from this disaster? China.

ALL this chaos, crisis and catastrophe has been created and coordinated by China and the CCP to weaken, disrupt, divide, demoralize and eventually destroy America, the U.S. economy and capitalism. This is all straight out of the communist playbook.

When it gets bad enough, when it causes civil war and/or the collapse of our economy and society, China and the CCP plan to be there to pick up the pieces. To conquer us and enslave us into a Godless communist society.

Or, at the very least, dominate America economically, militarily and on the world stage.

And as a bonus, they get to take over our farmland and valuable real estate at cheap "bargain basement" prices.

Or as an absolute worst scenario (for China), civil war, division and anarchy will keep America weak and distracted when China invades Taiwan.

How is all of this happening? Who would allow this? It's simple. China has bribed virtually all our key politicians and key government bureaucrats.

Our political leaders and key government bureaucrats are all getting filthy rich on America's downfall.

This also explains what's happening to President Trump. Trump is the only one standing in the way of China's plan to conquer America and dominate the world. Trump is the only one too wealthy to bribe. He's the only one not going along with the plan, so he must be demonized, destroyed, bankrupted, rot for life in prison or assassinated.

Yes, this is all China and the CCP.

With an assist from Obama.

And Satan at the very top of the pyramid.

And if you don't understand this, you're either blind, deaf, really dumb, or you're part of the conspiracy.

