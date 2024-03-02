A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldTHE FINAL FRONTIER

China space threat growing at 'breathtaking pace'

Space has become an 'expanding security challenge'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2024 at 2:21pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(NEWS NATION NOW) – U.S. Space Command head Gen. Stephen Whiting said Thursday that space has become an “expanding security challenge” and warned that China is growing its military space abilities at a “breathtaking pace.”

Speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Whiting told lawmakers that space is “now central to all-domain security activities.” He said the U.S. Space Command is focused on security in Earth’s orbit but also looking for “potential threats” beyond it.

“There is an urgency for our Command to advocate for delivery of new space capabilities and capacity to retain an enduring competitive advantage,” Whiting said.

WND News Services
