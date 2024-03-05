A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

'The Chosen' creator talks struggles with porn addiction, defends comments about Mormons

'Everyone knows where I stand'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 8:49pm

(Courtesy Instagram)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins recently weighed in on some of the controversies he's faced in recent years, including the presence of a gay camera operator with a pride flag on set and his relationship with friends in the Latter-day Saints community.

In a lengthy interview with The Beat's Allen Parr, posted online last Tuesday, the 48-year-old opened up about how his past struggles with narcissism and pornography have shaped his journey.

"I used to be someone who sought and needed affirmation. ... I struggled with narcissism," Jenkins said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
