'The Chosen' creator talks struggles with porn addiction, defends comments about Mormons

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins recently weighed in on some of the controversies he's faced in recent years, including the presence of a gay camera operator with a pride flag on set and his relationship with friends in the Latter-day Saints community.

In a lengthy interview with The Beat's Allen Parr, posted online last Tuesday, the 48-year-old opened up about how his past struggles with narcissism and pornography have shaped his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I used to be someone who sought and needed affirmation. ... I struggled with narcissism," Jenkins said.

Read the full story ›