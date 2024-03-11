'The Chosen' creator, director announces 'unfortunate news'

Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of the super-popular crowdfunded Christian show "The Chosen" announced on Sunday what he's calling "unfortunate news."

"Words do matter, and these issues are of vital importance. In fact, they couldn't really be more important about the future of our company and our show" Jenkins said in an online video.

"I won't sugarcoat it. I do have some unfortunate news."

"We cannot release Season 4 to streaming now and there will be a delay – a delay longer than we anticipated and hoped for."

Season 4 has been playing in theaters since last month, but this announcement means fans waiting to see the latest episodes for free will have to wait.

"There are some legal matters that we are dealing with right now that are hopefully being resolved. The goal is to have them resolved so that we can long-term and short-term better serve you, ensure the show remains free forever and gets to over a billion people and also allows us to be sustainable forever," Jenkins explained.

"We are coming up with ways to give this show to you quicker once this is resolved which I will share shortly. I unfortunately can't share many more details about the legal situation than I am right now but I can assure you that we are doing everything in our power to get this taken care of as soon as possible."

"The Chosen" combines accurate Bible events with imagined, yet plausible, scenarios of what life was like for Jesus and His followers during the first century.

Jenkins then reminded viewers of a few "sobering facts."

"We don't have a studio or a network with billions of dollars at their disposal," he began.

"In order for our show to be free ... you have to be reminded that this costs tens of millions of dollars minimum every year."

"We are one of the most watched shows in the world ... but fewer than 5% of the viewers pay for it or donate to the Come & See Foundation."

"A movie released to theaters makes so much more in one month than we do. Not only in one month, but sometimes in a year."

"With a movie, the money that comes in can be kept. With us, a show that's multiple seasons, we must keep spending money that is generated for the next season. As I talk to you right now, we have three seasons left, along with all the translating and marketing and keeping the company going just for this show alone."

"It is extremely expensive to be free. And without us getting creative, without its figuring out ways to generate income so that we can be sustainable and profit and have a career our previous path wasn't proving to be sustainable."

Jenkins noted he's heard some criticism that they're doing this theatrical release just for the money, and delaying the streaming to make as much money as they can.

"I wish we made enough money on the theatrical [release] to justify that accusation," he responded.

