FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Christian actress forced to pay $350,000, forgives those who attacked her over Bible verse

'I do not believe you can be born gay, and I do not believe homosexual practice is right'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 18, 2024 at 8:42pm

(Image by KCB1805 from Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- A Christian actress who was fired from the lead role in the stage version of The Color Purple because of a Facebook post she made in 2014 about homosexuality, has lost her employment tribunal ruling appeal in the U.K.

The tribunal upheld a previous judgment against Seyi Omooba, resulting in the actress being forced to pay legal expenses exceeding $350,000.

As CBN News reported, Omooba routinely shared messages on social media about her Christian faith. The Facebook post that caused a stir stemmed from the government introducing same-sex marriage legislation.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
