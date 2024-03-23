A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christian school teacher arrested for using AI to create child porn from yearbook photos

Authorities confirmed the images did not include students at the school

Published March 23, 2024 at 12:04pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A teacher at a Christian school in Florida has been arrested for allegedly taking yearbook photos and using artificial intelligence to create erotic materials and sexually explicit content featuring children.

Steven Houser, 67, of New Port Richey, will face charges for possession of child pornography, according to a statement published by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

Deputies began an investigation following an unspecified tip they received about Houser. The investigation uncovered that Houser, who worked as a third-grade science teacher at Beacon Christian Academy in New Port Richey, allegedly possessed two photos and three videos of child pornography.

