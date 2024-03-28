A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health

Does cinnamon carry the cure for baldness?

Simply eating more spice won't regenerate your hairline

By Around the Web
Published March 27, 2024 at 8:58pm

(Pexels)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Hair loss, or alopecia, is a common concern that can take a significant emotional toll. While current treatments can help manage symptoms, they often come with side-effects and mixed results. But what if the key to fuller, healthier hair was hiding in your spice rack? Researchers from Yokohama National University in Japan suggest that cinnamic acid, a compound found in cinnamon, could offer a promising new approach to promoting hair growth.

Now, before you run to the grocery store and buy out all of the cinnamon products, it’s important to remember there’s lots of future research needed here — and simply eating more cinnamon won’t regenerate your hairline.

The research, published in Scientific Reports, builds on previous findings showing that the hormone oxytocin can stimulate hair growth by targeting a receptor called OXTR in hair follicles. However, oxytocin itself is a poor candidate for hair loss treatments, as it’s a large molecule that degrades quickly and can’t easily penetrate the skin.

Read the full story ›

