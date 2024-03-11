Citizens in one state to 'turn in their friends, family members, strangers'

While the First Amendment protecting Americans' free speech hasn't itself been changed, its application certainly has, what with the Biden administration colluding with tech corporations to censor what Americans can hear, and say.

And the movement has reached a new peak with a plan in Washington state for a plan to set up government to be a watchdog for "bias."

"American citizens in the northwestern state will soon be able to turn in their friends, neighbors, family members, or even strangers for not only physical 'hate crimes' but also expressions of 'bias,'" explains Liberty Nation.

The report said the governor is expected to sign what is designated Substitute Senate Bill 5427 which was promoted as "supporting people who have been targeted or affected by hate crimes and bias incidents."

Its details include a "reporting hotline" to track "bias incidents" that will be run by the state's law enforcement.

The report explained bluntly: "To be clear, this isn’t merely about going after people who have allegedly committed physical 'hate crimes.' It also targets reported instances of 'a person’s hostile expression of animus toward another person, relating to the other person’s actual or perceived characteristics…'"

The report explains the state agenda is creating a path for people to "inform" on others who are "supposedly guilty of thought crimes – or, perhaps, speech crimes."

It purportedly protects "expressions" about government operations that are "protected free speech."

But the report charges it also allows "someone else," anyone else, to target an individual because of opinions about a person's "actual or perceived characteristics."

It warned, "It is easy to see, then, that any expression of opposition to, say, transgender ideology, would get someone reported to the hotline. Free speech – at least in the three Washington counties to which this program will initially be rolled out – appears under threat."

The report cited concerns from Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen, R-Puyallup, who pointed out a problem, "I think it’s difficult to put things into law which look at the intent of people rather than the actions that they take."

A comment at The Gateway Pundit said the law, once signed, is to take effect July 1, 2025.

