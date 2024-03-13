City 'equity' chief calls for U.S. to 'burn to the ground'

A city "equity' officer being paid some $75,000 a year by College Park, Maryland, is being profiled online for desiring that the United States "burn to the ground" so that her ideology "can rise from the ashes."

And she wants it all to happen without any effort on her part, apparently, as she insists, "I don't want to work."

It is Fox News that has documented the ideas and agendas of Kayla Aliese Carter, who apparently is supposed to be eliminating systemic racism in her city.

The report reveals she said she is working with activists to orchestrate "how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down."

In her post as "racial equity officer" under Mayor Fazlul Kabir, she supervises a team pushing for "racial equity" in city departments, policies, practices, programs and budgets, the report said.

Her hire came after the city adopted an agenda in the wake of the death of George Floyd in 2020 that condemns "systemic racism" and supports "black lives."

Her social media posts cited in the report range from extreme to scary, including, "Why do Black people always have to rationalize our violence and anger?"

She reminded, in 2021, "Remember we are at war against colonialism. We can't forget," and "I can't wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!"

From 2020 came, "Today I cohosted and occupied space with dozens of people who have committed their lives, businesses, and money to Black liberation. On all days, every day, each day. Light workers. Already planning (BEEN PLANNING) for how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down."

From about the same time, "Do y'all understand why the oppressed are constantly shamed out of using violence?? BECAUSE THE OPPRESSOR WANTS TO BE THE SOLE PROFITEER OF VIOLENCE. THEY DON'T WANT TO DEAL WITH BACK TALK. 'DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO' FACE A--. No."

She routinely calls white people "yT."

"I can't believe I forgot to tweet this earlier but I went in the office this morning a yT said, 'You cut your hair -- or took it out I guess...' I was so confused bc I haven't had braids in a month... but this distracted me from the fact that I need a new job," she wrote. And she said, another time, "This yT man in my meeting just said, 'I want to take a moment and give the floor to any Black... participants to... tell us what MLK Day this year meant to you.' I SWEAR I AM WHEEZING WHO HIRES THESE PEOPLE?"

In 2022 came, "This is why I cant (sic) trust yT people."

In 2021 was, "I hate when White children stare at me its literally terrifying so I just state (sic) back until they stop."

Police? They're "White supremacists," she charges, Fox documented.

She would rather not be holding her city post for $75,600 a year, she said, expressing a hope to be a "collage artist," or "lady of leisure."

"Tired of being so underpaid also tired of applying to new jobs. I don't wanna go back to s*lling dr*gs but this economy is getting desperate. … Engaging in important dialogues exploring the impact of capitalism on daily life its (sic) a Tuesday and I have to work."

"I need a new job but the problem is that I don't want to work I just wanna lay in my bed being a girl can anyone help me with this?" she noted in January.

