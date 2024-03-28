A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
City leader says conservatives 'should be afraid' for calling him the 'DEI mayor'

Says his 'purpose in life' is to make white people feel uncomfortable

Published March 28, 2024 at 11:44am

(MODERNITY) – Baltimore leader Brandon Scott appeared on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show to assert that white conservatives “should be afraid” of the consequences of calling him the ‘DEI Mayor’ and that his “purpose in life” was to make them uncomfortable.

Professional race-bator Reid angrily asserted that when right-wingers make fun of DEI, they actually mean just “black people,” claiming, “It’s the reason they complained about Critical Race Theory, it’s not fashionable to be openly racist anymore in America.”

She then welcomed Scott, who dresses and acts like a Black Lives Matter activist, to address the horrifically “racist” fact that right-wingers don’t support DEI in light of the Baltimore bridge collapse.

