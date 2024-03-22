City officials issue boil notice after finding corpse in public water

(THE BLAZE) – Public officials in Rochester, New York, issued a boil notice for residents after finding a corpse in a water supply reservoir, but the next day, they admitted that it had been floating in the water for a month.

The body was found on Tuesday when officials said that they would investigate how long it had been floating in the water supply and under what circumstances. They also issued a boil notice asking residents in some neighborhoods to boil their water as a precaution.

On Wednesday, officials revealed that the man had been identified as 29-year-old Abdullahi Muya and said that evidence showed he had fallen into the water and died on Feb. 28. He had also been missing since Feb. 18.

