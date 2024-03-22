A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
City officials issue boil notice after finding corpse in public water

Say it had been floating there for a month

Published March 22, 2024 at 2:39pm

(Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – Public officials in Rochester, New York, issued a boil notice for residents after finding a corpse in a water supply reservoir, but the next day, they admitted that it had been floating in the water for a month.

The body was found on Tuesday when officials said that they would investigate how long it had been floating in the water supply and under what circumstances. They also issued a boil notice asking residents in some neighborhoods to boil their water as a precaution.

On Wednesday, officials revealed that the man had been identified as 29-year-old Abdullahi Muya and said that evidence showed he had fallen into the water and died on Feb. 28. He had also been missing since Feb. 18.

Read the full story ›

