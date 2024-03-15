CNN begs readers 'Don't panic' about 4-month-high gas prices

(NEWS BUSTERS) – CNN is back to its old schtick of desperately spinning higher gas prices to look like no big deal for Americans, even though they’re currently hovering at four-month highs.

CNN addressed gas prices hitting $3.40 a gallon on Friday, after bottoming out at $3.07 in January. Instead of just reporting the straight news, CNN reporter Matt Egan begged readers in his headline: “Gas prices have surged to four-month highs. Don’t panic.” Egan has become a comedic figure at CNN for persistently doing the facts tango for President Joe Biden to deceive Americans struggling to pay at the pump, so it’s not surprising he’s back to his old tricks again.

Egan warned in his latest spin, “The speedy price increase threatens to unwind progress on inflation and add to the financial pressure some Americans are feeling.” But not to fear though, Egan pleaded, “experts say there is no reason to panic about gas prices, at least not yet. Gas prices always rise at this time of the year.” But it’s not “always” the case that U.S. oil refineries are simultaneously struggling significantly to stay afloat due to increasingly daunting maintenance costs and regulations, inconvenient little factoids that undercut Egan's entire premise.

