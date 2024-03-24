A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthBIG BREW-HAHA

Coffee compound could keep muscles 'young'

'Don't start downing cup after cup thinking you'll be doing your body good'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 24, 2024 at 7:21pm

(STUDY FINDS) -- As we get older, our muscles naturally start to decline. This process, known as sarcopenia, can lead to frailty, falls, and a loss of independence in our golden years. But what if there was a natural compound that could help slow down this process and keep our muscles healthy and strong as we age?

New research by scientists from the National University of Singapore, published in Nature Metabolism, identifies a promising candidate: trigonelline. Trigonelline is a compound found in many plant-based foods like coffee, fenugreek seeds, and garden peas. Research shows that levels of trigonelline in the blood were lower in older adults with weaker muscles and slower walking speeds.

Intrigued by this correlation, the researchers decided to dig deeper into whether trigonelline could actually directly impact muscle health. Through a series of experiments in human muscle cells, mice, and even tiny worms called C. elegans, they discovered that trigonelline acts as a precursor for NAD+, a critical coenzyme that declines with age.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Marco Rubio stuns news host when asked if he would serve as Trump's VP
Poland demands explanation from Russia after missile crosses its airspace amid attack on Ukraine
WATCH: Kamala Harris leaves door open for consequences if IDF enters Rafah
WATCH: Israeli soldiers read Book of Esther for Purim in Gaza
IDF arrests 480 Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists at Shifa Hospital
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×