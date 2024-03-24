Coffee compound could keep muscles 'young'

(STUDY FINDS) -- As we get older, our muscles naturally start to decline. This process, known as sarcopenia, can lead to frailty, falls, and a loss of independence in our golden years. But what if there was a natural compound that could help slow down this process and keep our muscles healthy and strong as we age?

New research by scientists from the National University of Singapore, published in Nature Metabolism, identifies a promising candidate: trigonelline. Trigonelline is a compound found in many plant-based foods like coffee, fenugreek seeds, and garden peas. Research shows that levels of trigonelline in the blood were lower in older adults with weaker muscles and slower walking speeds.

Intrigued by this correlation, the researchers decided to dig deeper into whether trigonelline could actually directly impact muscle health. Through a series of experiments in human muscle cells, mice, and even tiny worms called C. elegans, they discovered that trigonelline acts as a precursor for NAD+, a critical coenzyme that declines with age.

