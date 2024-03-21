A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

'This college belongs to the Catholic Church': Alumni, students fight for authenticity

'Anyone who doesn't know how to define what a woman is, should not be employed' at the school

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:39pm

(Photo by James Coleman on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A group of Saint Mary’s College affiliates want to take back their school from the administration who they say have betrayed the Catholic faith.

The newly formed Loretto Trust does not want the college to be just another secular institution, but rather remain distinctly Catholic. A letter, sent on March 19 to the administration, comes after the Catholic college in South Bend, Indiana announced and then retracted its new policy to admit males who falsely claim to be female.

The group, affiliated with the Sycamore Trust, a group of alumni that want to keep the University of Notre Dame authentically Catholic, identified five areas for improvement after discussions with students, alumni, and parents.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







