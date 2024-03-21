A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldINVASION USA

Colombian arrested while illegally entering U.S. had cartel tattoos, sick videos of people being tortured

Sported a bullet necklace

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:11pm

(NEW YORK POST) – A suspected Colombian gangster stopped from illegally entering the US had tattoos linking him to a dangerous drug cartel — and sickening photos on his phone of people being tortured, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was arrested while “attempting to enter the country illegally” in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday last week, Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said Wednesday along with photos of the suspect, showing his cartel-linked tattoos and a bullet necklace.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Agents searched the subject and found photos of people being tortured on his phone,” Owens said, without elaborating. “He also had specific tattoos indicative of gang membership,” he said — namely Clan del Golfo, also known as the Gulf Clan, Colombia’s largest cocaine trafficker.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Houthi attacks might make American kids' teddy bears more expensive
Colombian arrested while illegally entering U.S. had cartel tattoos, sick videos of people being tortured
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: How can Biden get away with being creepy with kids?
Dems to police 3rd-party candidates' ballot access efforts in hopes of saving Biden
Hispanic voters 'overwhelmingly trust' Trump on border security, immigration
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×