Colombian arrested while illegally entering U.S. had cartel tattoos, sick videos of people being tortured

(NEW YORK POST) – A suspected Colombian gangster stopped from illegally entering the US had tattoos linking him to a dangerous drug cartel — and sickening photos on his phone of people being tortured, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was arrested while “attempting to enter the country illegally” in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday last week, Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said Wednesday along with photos of the suspect, showing his cartel-linked tattoos and a bullet necklace.

“Agents searched the subject and found photos of people being tortured on his phone,” Owens said, without elaborating. “He also had specific tattoos indicative of gang membership,” he said — namely Clan del Golfo, also known as the Gulf Clan, Colombia’s largest cocaine trafficker.

