Columbia University probing 'Resistance 101' student event where Hamas is hailed

Speakers express support for Palestinian terror groups

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 27, 2024 at 9:32pm
Columbia University in New York City, New York (Photo by Chenyu Guan on Unsplash)

Columbia University in New York City

(NEW YORK JEWISH WEEK) -- Columbia University is investigating a student event where speakers expressed support for Palestinian terror groups and encouraged students to back “armed resistance” against Israel.

The event on Sunday, titled “Resistance 101,” was led by Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a coalition of student organizations. The two lead groups in the coalition are the school’s chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace, which have been suspended from campus for violating university protest policies.

During the event, speakers repeatedly backed Palestinian “resistance,” which in their view included open support for Hamas. One of the speakers, Khaled Barakat, a Palestinian writer and activist, referred to his “friends and brothers in Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the PFLP,” according to a video of the entire event posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user Stu Smith.

Read the full story ›

