Columbia University probing 'Resistance 101' student event where Hamas is hailed

(NEW YORK JEWISH WEEK) -- Columbia University is investigating a student event where speakers expressed support for Palestinian terror groups and encouraged students to back “armed resistance” against Israel.

The event on Sunday, titled “Resistance 101,” was led by Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a coalition of student organizations. The two lead groups in the coalition are the school’s chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace, which have been suspended from campus for violating university protest policies.

Here is my recording of the "Resistance 101” event hosted by Columbia University Apartheid Divest which features speakers from Within Our Lifetime, Masar Badil, and Samidoun. In a world where radicalism thrives on college campuses, I believe in radical transparency. pic.twitter.com/jRuSaY1VOq — Stu (@thestustustudio) March 25, 2024

During the event, speakers repeatedly backed Palestinian “resistance,” which in their view included open support for Hamas. One of the speakers, Khaled Barakat, a Palestinian writer and activist, referred to his “friends and brothers in Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the PFLP,” according to a video of the entire event posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user Stu Smith.

