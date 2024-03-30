Container ship that hit Baltimore bridge 'potentially atop high-pressure underwater gas line'

(ZEROHEDGE) – The federal government authorized $60 million for salvage efforts for the 1.6-mile-long Francis Scott Key Bridge at the Port of Baltimore, which collapsed on Tuesday after being struck by a large container ship. A massive CIA-linked floating crane has arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, along with other cranes, and it will soon begin clearing the mangled bridge from the shipping channel, which has paralyzed the entire port.

The salvage operation may not begin as seamlessly as government officials hoped. As Captain John Konrad, CEO of gCaptain, a website specializing in tracking the shipping industry, states, the 984-foot Singapore-flagged container ship Dali is apparently "sitting atop a high-pressure underwater gas line."

"Sources at ICS reports ship salvage effort will likely be delayed while line is surveyed and additional risk can be assessed," Konrad wrote on social media platform X.

