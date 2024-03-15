Which countries are most religious?

(ZEROHEDGE) – For many people around the world, religion plays a prominent role in their everyday lives, while others embrace secular ideas.

As Katharina Buchholz reports, according to a Statista Consumer Insights survey, carried out between April 2022 and March 2023, many of the most religious countries in the world can be found in Africa and the Middle East. Yet, for the countries included in the survey, Asian nations Pakistan and Indonesia together with Egypt scored highest with 99 percent of all adults in the surveyed age group professing to a religion.

The most secular country in the survey was China, with only 22 percent of the adult population saying that they followed a religion. The number is not surprising given the fact that religious faith was marginalized under Communism in the country. Other relatively secular places in Asia included Vietnam, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

