Court warns mandatory DEI indoctrination can violate the law

A ruling from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the liberal enclave of Denver has rejected a white state employee's claim that being forced to endure "diversity" and "equity" indoctrination violated his rights and his supervisors should be held responsible.

But the court at the same time issued a warning that such DEI campaigns "can cross the line into illegal workplace discrimination."

A report from the paywall-restricted Colorado Politics site said the decision was "a warning flare to employers."

The decision came in a case brought by Joshua F. Young over his claims that the state prison system created a "hostile work environment" byut subjecting him to a training program that promoted leftist ideologies such as "White fragility" and "privilege."

TRENDING: Citizens in one state to 'turn in their friends, family members, strangers'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The three-judge panel said being forced to go to a single encounter with such indoctrination did not rise to the level of a violation of civil rights laws.

But the opinion said DEI, if sustained, can created an abusive environment.

"If not already at the destination, this type of race-based rhetoric is well on the way to arriving at objectively and subjectively harassing messaging." explained Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich. "It could encourage racial preferences in hiring, firing, and promotion decisions. Moreover, employees who object to these types of messages risk being individually targeted for discriminatory treatment."

Are race relations in America deteriorating under Joe Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report noted William E. Trachman of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, who handled the case for Young, expressed disappointment in the end result.

But he said, "We’re pleased that the court recognized the inherent problems with Colorado’s racially discriminatory training. We hope that this guidance from the 10th Circuit is sufficient for Colorado to understand the severe security risks that their training presents in the prison context, and to change its employee training to avoid posing a racially hostile work environment in all contexts."

Judge Scott Matheson Jr. agreed with the ultimate conclusion of the three-judge panel, but complained that the majority did not need to "comment" on the training.

The report said Young, who is white, reported he was forced to leave his position as a sergeant in the state corrections department after suffering "severe and pervasive" discrimination from DEI training.

His attorneys pointed out how the training informed his colleagues, non-white, that he "was contributing toward racism and their oppression."

Tymkovich added, "The rhetoric of these programs sets the stage for actionable misconduct by organizations that employ them."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!