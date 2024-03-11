A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthWEED THE PEOPLE

Daily marijuana users 25% more likely to have a heart attack

Study also finds a 42% increased likelihood of stroke

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2024 at 9:46am

(Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON POST) -- Adults who use marijuana daily are 25 percent more likely to have a heart attack than those who don’t use it, according to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association and funded by the National Institutes of Health.

The study also found a 42 percent increased likelihood of stroke linked to daily marijuana (cannabis) use.

The findings were based on data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2016 through 2020 from 434,104 U.S. residents, ages 18 to 74, considered a representative sample of the population. Of the participants, 4 percent were daily cannabis users and 7 percent were nondaily, using it about five days a month.

Read the full story ›

