Darien Gap: Highway to global catastrophe being built

As if the full-scale invasion of America across her southern border wasn’t serious enough already, more routes are now being opened between Colombia and Panama that will enable and even more illegal aliens to make their way to the U.S. through the dangerous Darien Gap, a veteran war correspondent tells WND.

A few months ago, former Army Green Beret Michael Yon, a war correspondent and expert on "weaponized migration," began to report on the "secretive construction" of bridges and a new road deep inside the dense 66-mile jungle region called the Darien Gap. A clear path between Panama and Colombia has "long been envisioned," he told WND, even though for decades the dangerous Darien Gap jungle region between two disconnected highways has served as a buffer against hoof and mouth disease, screw worms – and human invasion to the north.

Just a few years ago, a few hundred migrants made the dangerous trek across the gap on a daily basis. Today, Yon asserted, the United Nations, which is heavily funded by American taxpayers as well as surrogate organizations such as the controversial Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, are in great part responsible for "an invasion" into the United States.

HIAS is of specific interest due to the fact that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was previously a HIAS board member.

TRENDING: White farmers spark Supreme war over racist Biden program

"Coincidence?" Yon asked. "I think not. … Our government is captured by various oligarchs in a multi-player game, including the Chinese Communist Party and World Economic Forum."

Spreading like wildfire

What began as 200-300 people crossing the Darien Gap has now become closer to 3,000 per day, Yon continued.

When Joe Biden became president and people like Mayorkas were installed, Yon said, he immediately boarded a flight to El Paso, Texas. "It was a no brainer," he said, explaining that, "I knew people were going to start flooding across the border."

Will bridging the Darien Gap vastly increase the border invasion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"It was like the opening gun shot for a race," Yon told WND, noting it wasn't long before he began visiting the Darien Gap personally. "It was an ant trail at the time," he said, "but now it’s a main line of attack."

Referring to "the push and pull of migration" as "human osmotic pressure," or HOP, Yon explained, "Opening up the Darien Gap reduces friction to the HOP, smoothing the pipeline for a gargantuan number of invaders to make their way to the United States."

"Words are atomic structures of truth and lies," said Yon, using a metaphor to make his point. Noting that just as "water consists of hydrogen and oxygen in specific ratio and arrangement … [and] we cannot make water from lithium and sodium, [so] we cannot write a single truthful sentence about the invasion by calling it migration."

He added some nuance: "Some components of the invasion are weaponized migration, [while] other components are hardcore invasion." Concludes Yon, "This is war. You are at war."

In 2023, federal agents encountered approximately 2.5 million "invaders" at the southern border. According to House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, R.-Tenn., "The number of individuals apprehended illegally crossing the Southwest border and found to be on the terrorist watchlist has increased 2,500 percent from Fiscal Years 2017-2020 to Fiscal Year 2023."

In addition, some of the Chinese asylum seekers have "known ties" to the People’s Liberation Army and are, perhaps, even members of elite special forces.

Global catastrophe looms

Mass invasion and weaponized migration through Latin America make up only part of a "paradigm," Yon noted. For years, he said, he has accurately predicted events such as the Nord Stream sabotage, the closure of Groningen gas fields in the Netherlands, and more. "All these global events are about controlling routes and resources," he told WND. "Global depopulation, replacement of populations, and destruction of all sovereign countries to run the entire planet as a giant plantation."

Combined with economic collapse, pandemics and war, "a tipping point approaches and famine will spread," Yon said. "If I were trying to create a global famine, trying to de-industrialize Europe, trying to literally wipe out the West and Japan," he said, "I would do all these things."

Once people are starving, Yon warned, they’ll begin to steal from farmers. "Soon, they’ll go directly to the warehouses, the trains and the ships until the food stops flowing," he explained. "Kings and governments seldom survive famine."

"The United States is flying below the peaks and the global crash will be massive," he said. What will happen if the current status quo isn’t reversed, and soon? "At this rate, America and Europe will be wiped out, [and] we’ll become a faded memory."

"Pandemic, famine and war always go together," added Yon. Likening today’s events to the spread of a wildfire, he concluded: "Remember, all these conditions are being created and no one is cleaning up the underbrush."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!