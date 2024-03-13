Daughter of iconic rocker opens up about her dad getting sober and reconnecting with her

(PEOPLE) -- Lucy Walsh still remembers the moment she first saw her dad, Eagles rocker Joe Walsh, in a new light.

Freshly sober, the musician had chopped off his scraggly brown hair and dyed it platinum blond, and when a 12-year-old Walsh saw him in the aisle of a store from 50 feet away, she was struck by the difference.

“I just remember observing him and going, ‘Wow, that’s my new dad. And this is a good thing.’ But he was a stranger,” she tells PEOPLE. “It wasn’t the dad I knew, but I could sense that it was better. I could sense that it was a good thing.”

Read the full story ›