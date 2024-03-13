A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE STAR TREATMENT

Daughter of iconic rocker opens up about her dad getting sober and reconnecting with her

'Everybody's at their own capacity and having mercy for that is really important'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2024 at 8:36pm

(Image by javier dumont from Pixabay)

(PEOPLE) -- Lucy Walsh still remembers the moment she first saw her dad, Eagles rocker Joe Walsh, in a new light.

Freshly sober, the musician had chopped off his scraggly brown hair and dyed it platinum blond, and when a 12-year-old Walsh saw him in the aisle of a store from 50 feet away, she was struck by the difference.

“I just remember observing him and going, ‘Wow, that’s my new dad. And this is a good thing.’ But he was a stranger,” she tells PEOPLE. “It wasn’t the dad I knew, but I could sense that it was better. I could sense that it was a good thing.”

