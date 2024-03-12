A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Deadspin, liberal outlet that smeared 9-year-old Chiefs fan, lays off entire staff

'New owners have made the decision to not carry over any of the site's existing staff'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2024 at 8:51pm
Holden Armenta (Real Kansas City Chiefs Fans)

Holden Armenta (Real Kansas City Chiefs Fans)

(FOX NEWS) -- The liberal sports blog that smeared a 9-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan last year has cut its entire staff after being sold by its parent company, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Deadspin went viral in November for an article accusing a child who wore red and black facepaint with a Native American headdress of wearing "blackface" and finding a way to "hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time." The 9-year-old boy is of Native American heritage and his parents have filed a defamation lawsuit against Deadspin.

Now, the entirety of Deadspin's workforce, including the writer who smeared the young football fan, have been forced out, according to a memo sent by Deadspin's former parent company G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







