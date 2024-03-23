A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 133

Loss of life feared to grow further

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 23, 2024 at 10:31am
Aftermath of Moscow theater attack in Russia (video screenshot)

Aftermath of Moscow theater attack in Russia

(RT) – The death toll in the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Emergency services continue to dig through the rubble of the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers.

The tally had previously stood at 115 and is feared to grow even further, given the scale of destruction inflicted on the concert hall. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.

At least four suspects armed with assault rifles stormed the venue on Friday evening ahead of a rock concert. The attackers entered the concert hall and shot civilians on sight at point-blank range, and set it on fire.

Around the Web
