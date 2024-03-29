Dem wants new 'reparations' taxes on cotton, tobacco, gold

There have been, in recent years, a number of agendas that all work toward the same goal: Reparations.

That would be mandatory payments by the government or other institutions, like churches, to atone for the slavery that happened in America generations ago.

The goal is to take money from people who never owned slaves essentially to give large cash awards to those who never were slaves.

Now a Democrat in California is calling for new taxes on gold, on cotton, on tobacco, and other "slave" goods, to give to African Americans for homes and schools.

It is the Daily Mail that has outlined the proposal from Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, calling for reparations for black Californians.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Should Americans pay "reparations" taxes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The state already has had a report from a Reparations Task Force, on which Jones-Sawyer served.

He wants, starting in 2025, for those who buy "gold bullion and gold coins" to pay a special tax at the point of purchase, a tax that also would apply to those to buy "tangible property made in whole or in part from cotton, or tobacco products."

Also those buying, "wine, olives, cane sugar, granulated sugar, rice and coffee beans."

The rate hasn't been established in the proposal, but all the cash would run into a "Reparations Fund" to give to African Americans.

The reparations plan is part of a long list of about a dozen ideas.

"Reparations campaigners say it's time for America to repay its black residents for the injustices of the historic Transatlantic slave trade, Jim Crow segregation and inequalities that persist to this day," the report said.

Black lawmakers in Washington already have floated the eye-watering total of "at least $14 trillion" they want.

One complication that has appeared in such discussions is that sometimes it was blacks who owned other blacks during the time of slavery in America.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!