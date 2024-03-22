Democrat in Congress unleashes racial slur in front of black Biden official

By Harold Hutchison

Democratic Rep. David Trone of Maryland apologized Thursday after using a racial slur in front of a black Biden administration official during a Congressional hearing.

Trone appeared to mistakenly use the racial slur “jigaboo” while discussing tax policy in front of Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young during the hearing. Trone later apologized and said he meant to use the term “bugaboo” instead; he is running for the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Benjamin Cardin.

“So this Republican jigaboo that it’s the tax rate that’s stopping business investment, it’s just completely faulty by people who have never run a business,” Trone said during the hearing. “They’ve never been there. They don’t have a clue what they’re talking about.”

Maryland Democrat Senate frontrunner Rep. David Trone utters racial slur during House meeting: "Republican j****boo" Trone was talking about tax policy with OMB Director Shalanda Young, who is a black woman. Trone later apologized, explaining that he meant to say “bugaboo." pic.twitter.com/kdrR33V8In — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2024

“Today while attempting to use the word ‘bugaboo’ in a hearing, I used a phrase that is offensive,” Trone said in a statement.

“That word has a long dark terrible history. It should never be used any time, anywhere, in any conversation,” Trone continued. “I recognize that as a white man, I have privilege. And as an elected official, I have a responsibility for the words I use — especially in the heat of the moment. Regardless of what I meant to say, I shouldn’t have used that language.”

Trone faces a primary challenge for the nomination from Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, but both trail former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan by double-digits in general election polling.

