'Democratic Party is here to prevent democracy'

For months, even years, leading Democrats across America have demanded that voters "save democracy" by voting for Democrats.

They charge others, and especially President Donald Trump, are a threat because they disagree with some points of Joe Biden's agenda, such as his enthusiastic promotion of transgenderism and abortion.

But now they're even going after liberals, if that person could somehow be in opposition to Biden, and that has constitutional expert Jonathan Turley accusing the Democrats of now actually 'limiting democratic choice."

The renowned law professor at George Washington University Law School online discussed the move by the Democratic National Committee to block third-party candidates.

"The contradiction is stunning as these groups raise money to 'save democracy' by limiting democratic choice," he explained.

"The last time that the Chicago Democratic Convention was held in Chicago in 1968, the resulting riots led to one of the greatest Freudian slips in American politics. Mayor Richard Daley declared 'the policeman isn’t there to create disorder; the policeman is there to preserve disorder,'" he noted.

"The Democratic National Committee has now added its own gem: the Democratic Party is not here to preserve democracy, it is here to prevent democracy."

DNC targets now appear to be Robert Kennedy Jr., Cornell West and Jill Stein, all "liberal and considered a threat to Joe Biden."

Apparently the Democrats not only will use a public campaign against the alternative candidates, but "legal action" too.

"To solve the problem by denying voters a choice."

Turley noted, "The media does not appear at all alarmed or critical of the effort to limit democratic choice. The Washington Post stated clinically 'Democrats are taking third-party threats seriously this time.' Taking it seriously appears to mean using legal means to keep them from the ballots."

He said it's striking that such a message is coming from the DNC, which is "raising money on the 'save democracy' narrative."

He said, "The contradiction is spellbinding. On the same sites promising to oppose the third party candidates, the DNC and other groups push the narrative that only the Democrats are working to protect the right to vote."

Turley himself explained that years ago he decided he would no longer vote for "the lesser of two evils" and would cast his vote for the best in the race, even if that was a third-party candidate.

While the DNC, and its supporting cast, work "to limit the choice of voters," "the effort continues in Florida, Georgia, Washington, and New York to keep Trump in court until the election, including a possible trial running up to or even through the election."

So Democrats winning now actually calls on denying voters "any other choice," he said.

"It appears that the last thing that democracy needs is free democratic choice."

