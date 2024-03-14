Democrats form 1st-ever team to fight 3rd-party candidates

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is forming a team to help combat third-party and independent candidates in 2024, which it views as a threat to President Joe Biden’s candidacy, NBC News reported on Thursday.

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “Justice for All Party” candidate Cornel West, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and a No Labels “Unity Ticket” could all share a ballot with Biden and former President Donald Trump in November. The DNC’s coalition will focus on an aggressive communications strategy, as well as opposition research and legal challenges to counter candidates it views as potential spoilers, sources involved in the effort told NBC News.

“We’re facing an unprecedented election and we know the GOP is already working to prop up third-party candidates like Robert Kennedy Jr. to make them stalking horses for Donald Trump,” Matt Corridoni, spokesperson for the new team, told NBC News. “With so much on the line, we’re not taking anything for granted. We’re going to make sure voters are educated and we’re going to make sure all candidates are playing by the rules.”

Veteran Democratic operative Lis Smith will lead the group alongside DNC insiders Mary Beth Cahill and Ramsey Reid, according to the outlet.

The DNC has already taken aim at Kennedy’s candidacy, and filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in early February over alleged illegal cooperation with an aligned super political action committee (PAC). The complaint is rooted in American Values 2024 collecting signatures for Kennedy to secure ballot access in various states, which the DNC argues is a form of in-kind contributions.

Various other left-leaning groups are targeting independent and third-party candidates ahead of November for fear of them siphoning off more votes from Biden to swing the election to Trump, including American Bridge, MoveOn, Third Way, Citizens to Save Our Republic and End Citizens United, according to NBC News.

“Trump needs to split the anti-Trump coalition. If we’re united, we win. If we’re not, he wins,” Pat Dennis, the president of American Bridge, told the outlet. “We see [Kennedy and No Labels] essentially as an arm of the Trump campaign and we intend to treat it as such.”

Polling indicates that when Kennedy, West and Stein are on the ballot, Trump’s lead over Biden grows slightly, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average.

The DNC, No Labels, Trump’s campaign, Kennedy’s campaign, West’s campaign and Stein’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

