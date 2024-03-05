Dems' lawfare campaign against Trump may be imploding

The Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling Monday to keep former President Donald Trump on the 2024 primary ballot in Colorado – and which also ends similar efforts to remove him from ballots in Maine, Illinois and other states – is widely seen as an enormous win not only for Trump, but for the rule of law in America. But there’s more to it than meets the eye.

The fact that the decision was unanimous, which rarely happens, shows America’s voting population that even the high court’s liberal-left justices found the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to be both obviously unlawful and transparently politically motivated. That perception will undoubtedly color public perception of the rest of the legal attacks against Trump.

In fact, Monday’s legal and political victory was just the latest of many in the past week for Trump in the Democrats’ lawfare campaign against him.

Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court handed Trump another big win. It agreed to consider his claim of immunity from prosecution on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. The justices will hear arguments in the case the week of April 22 and a decision will come sometime in June. Although it is widely expected that the court will reject Trump’s immunity claim, the Wall Street Journal’s Alex Leary noted that the delay "could buy him valuable time, and fits with an overall delay-tactic strategy in the other cases he faces." In other words, it dashes special counsel Jack Smith’s hopes for a speedy trial before November’s election.

TRENDING: 'Gratuitous slander': 2,500 rabbis slam ADL over CPAC 'spears'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Meanwhile, Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump nominee and the presiding judge in the government’s case against Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, delivered another blow to the special counsel. That trial, already postponed from its original start date of May 20, will now be delayed even further. Politico reported that "[o]n Thursday evening, Smith urged her to set a new trial date of July 8, while Trump's lawyers renewed their longstanding position that the trial should not occur until after the election."

Then on Friday, Cannon told the court "[a] lot of work needs to be done in the pretrial phase of this case." She also suggested that Smith's timeline was "unrealistic."

Perhaps the best news for Trump last week came from Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s prosecution of Trump and 18 co-defendants under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act looks like it's about to implode. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has presided over two weeks of hearings regarding whether Willis and her ex-lover Nathan Wade should be disqualified from handling the case.

Is the Demcrats' lawfare campaign against Trump imploding? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former divorce attorney, law partner and friend took the stand last Tuesday to answer questions about when the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade started. Willis and Wade have each claimed in sworn statements and on the witness stand that their romantic relationship began after Willis hired Wade as a special prosecutor in November 2021. But in a lengthy series of text-message exchanges from September through January with Georgia attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who is representing former Trump campaign official Michael Roman, one of 19 co-defendants in the RICO case, Bradley said the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade began long ago – shortly after they met in 2019.

Yet despite his earlier cooperation with Merchant, Bradley testified that he had no personal knowledge about the relationship between Willis and Wade. When directly asked why he told Merchant in a text message that the relationship had begun before Willis hired Wade, Bradley said, "I was speculating, and I never witnessed anything. It was speculation."

Bradley also told the court he had not spoken to Wade in two years. Unfortunately for him, a waiter who claimed to have served Bradley, Wade and Wade’s attorney in an Atlanta restaurant just five weeks ago was watching Bradley’s testimony on television. He contacted Merchant, who recorded the call. Podcaster Megyn Kelly played the recording on her Friday show. If the waiter’s information turns out to be true, then Bradley perjured himself – possibly for the second time.

Closing arguments were heard in the case on Friday afternoon and Merchant's team did a very persuasive job. As NBC legal analyst and former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Catherine Christian told NBC News: "I just have to say, the state is going to have to bring it on. … I thought Mr. McDougald's ending was, in many ways, one of the best as he outlined, as he said the six ways that the DA's office and particularly DA Willis had conflicts of interest: financial, political ambition, concede and concealment, her church speech, her protective order that she's submitted in her [Wade’s divorce case] – that's another thing, her boyfriend. How many times has Mr. Wade been referred to as 'the boyfriend' as he's sitting there in the courtroom? And it’s driving me nuts that he's sitting there."

Judge McAfee told the court he would decide the case within two weeks. Although he remained very neutral throughout the proceedings, and therefore difficult to read, it appears unlikely to most observers that Willis and Wade can remain on this case. And bad news for Willis and Wade would be great news for Trump.

It turns out that weaponizing the legal system against a political opponent is harder than it looks. Democrats are losing control of trial schedules, and now they can't even be sure which Georgia district attorney's office will prosecute their case – or even if it goes to trial. The reality for Democrats is that their lawfare campaign against Donald Trump isn't working out quite the way they had planned.

District attorneys and prosecutors have love affairs and even perjure themselves, trials get delayed … and evidently there are still a few judges left who believe no one should be "deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law," not even a defendant as reviled by powerful Democrats as President Donald Trump.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!