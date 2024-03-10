A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
After denying he said Netanyahu needs 'come to Jesus' meeting, Biden doubles down

'I've known Bibi for 50 years. He knew what I meant by it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2024 at 2:59pm
Joe Biden speaks with MSNBC on Saturday, March 9, 2024

(JNS) -- After first denying that he had said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to have a “come to Jesus” moment, U.S. President Joe Biden admitted to making the remark post-State of the Union address during a March 9 interview on MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

“What I meant was, it’s an expression used in the southern part of my state meaning a serious meeting,” Biden said. “I’ve known Bibi for 50 years. He knew what I meant by it.”

Capehart pressed. “What’s the ‘come to Jesus’ part? What tough love are you going to give to the prime minister?”

TRENDING: Can meritocracy make a comeback?

Read the full story ›

