After denying he said Netanyahu needs 'come to Jesus' meeting, Biden doubles down

(JNS) -- After first denying that he had said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to have a “come to Jesus” moment, U.S. President Joe Biden admitted to making the remark post-State of the Union address during a March 9 interview on MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

“What I meant was, it’s an expression used in the southern part of my state meaning a serious meeting,” Biden said. “I’ve known Bibi for 50 years. He knew what I meant by it.”

Capehart pressed. “What’s the ‘come to Jesus’ part? What tough love are you going to give to the prime minister?”

