Dershowitz: Bragg should be investigated for 'made-up' case against Trump

Noted attorney Alan Dershowitz said Friday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should be investigated over his decision to bring a “made-up case” against former President Donald Trump.

Bragg said he was open to a 30-day delay in Trump’s trial on charges from an indictment secured against Trump in March 2023 centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in a Thursday legal filing. Dershowitz called Bragg’s case “the weakest case possible” during an appearance on “Mornings with Maria.”

“That’s a made-up case. He should be investigated for bringing that case,” Dershowitz told host Maria Bartiromo. “Nobody in history has ever been charged with failing to disclose in a corporate form the fact he paid hush money. The reason you pay hush money is not to disclose it. Alexander Hamilton paid hush money.”

“This is the first case in history anybody has ever been tried on this kind of made-up case, so it’s the weakest case of all, and now he is prepared to have a delay, but that case may get tried first, and it’s New York so there will be a conviction in Manhattan, you know, a jury in Manhattan will convict a ham sandwich if its name is Trump,” Dershowitz, a retired Harvard law professor, continued. “So I think there will be a conviction and, very likely, a reversal on appeal, but the reversal on appeal may not come until after the election.”

Trump’s attorneys received over 30,000 pages of documents from the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, according to Bragg’s filing.

Trump is also facing two federal indictments from special counsel Jack Smith relating to efforts to contest the 2020 election and allegations surrounding classified documents as well as an indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury on Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell over the former president’s efforts to contest Georgia’s 2020 election results.

