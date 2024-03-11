Dershowitz: Who will prosecute Fani Willis and her paramour?

Alan Dershowitz, a longtime liberal law professor who now is a popular commentator on legal issues, says there is "an extremely strong case" to prosecute Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her former boyfriend, Nathan Wade, for perjury, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Willis, of course, is the Democrat who hired her boyfriend for two-thirds of a million dollars to build an organized crime case against President Donald Trump and more than a dozen others over their comments about the troubled 2020 presidential election.

That that election had problems is obvious by the $400 million Mark Zuckerberg handed out to various elections officials who mostly used it to recruit Joe Biden supporters. Also, the FBI's interference had an impact when it told media corporations to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family scandals documented in a laptop computer abandoned at a repair shop by Hunter Biden.

A subsequent poll showed that move alone likely gave the victory to Biden.

Willis' case is based on evidence derived from what apparently was an illegally recorded telephone call between Trump and Georgia state officials.

Willis right now essentialy is on trial on allegations she should be removed from the case because of her bias and conflicts of interest. A judge is set to rule on that issue any time now.

Dershowitz is the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus at Harvard Law School, and the Jack Roth Charitable Foundation Fellow at Gatestone Institute.

At Gatestone, he pointed out that the case against Willis and Wade for perjury, conspiracy and obstruction is "extremely strong" and many convictions have been obtained on "far less."

He cited the beginning of the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade as key. They both testified it began after she hired him to handle her agenda against Trump.

"Let us look at the evidence. First, there is the testimony of two witnesses, both of whom have provided evidence that the relationship began before Wade's appointment as special prosecutor," he said. And there was a text message confirming that.

That's all "corroborated by indisputable scientific evidence through cell phone records showing that Wade was in the area of Willis' apartment in the middle of the night. The cell phone pings placed Wade traveling from his home in the direction of Willis' home in late evening, then making a phone call to Willis. Then the pinging stops for several hours and resumes early in the morning. This and other cell phone documentation constitutes strong circumstantial evidence proving that Wade was in Willis' apartment before he was hired – at a time of night when sex is more likely than Scrabble," he explained.

Also, "there is their testimony that, although Wade paid for numerous vacations by credit card, Willis paid every penny back in cash. No reasonable jury would believe such testimony about cash payments allegedly made by a lawyer who was under a legal obligation to report any gifts given to her," he said.

Actually, he explained, "the far more likely scenario is that Willis and Wade began their sexual relationship well before she hired him, that she received thousands of dollars of vacation benefits from Wade which she did not pay back, and that the two of them conspired together to come up with a cock-and-bull story that would allow them to continue to prosecute former President Donald Trump."

He said the "real issue" in the case is not whether Willis should be allowed to continue her prosecution of Trump, "but instead whether this pair should be investigated, indicted and convicted of serious crimes."

"The facts of this case demand criminal investigation. This is especially true since so many Americans were able to see and hear the compelling evidence on television and other media. I doubt that very many viewers believed the self-serving testimony of Willis and Wade."

