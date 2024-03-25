Distillery in Scotland using AI to create limited-edition whisky

(FOX NEWS) -- For two years, Diageo analyzed various Scotch whiskies using AI and algorithms.

Diageo, an alcohol beverage company, invested $230 million into a portfolio of whisky tourism projects. Of this lump sum, more than $44 million was dedicated to the exploration of whisky maturation using technology called SmokeDNAi.

Using SmokeDNAi, teams tested and analyzed the flavor profiles and mouthfeel of non-identical twin whiskies distilled in different casks – one remnant and one original. The pair of rare whiskies is named Port Ellen Gemini, and each bottle costs $50,000.

Read the full story ›