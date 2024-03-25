A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsBIG BREW-HAHA

Distillery in Scotland using AI to create limited-edition whisky

'We have a much better understanding of why they taste the way they taste'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:06pm
SmokeDNAi technology is used by Diageo to test and analyze mouth-feel and flavors of liquids from different casks. (Diageo)

SmokeDNAi technology is used by Diageo to test and analyze mouth-feel and flavors of liquids from different casks. (Diageo)

(FOX NEWS) -- For two years, Diageo analyzed various Scotch whiskies using AI and algorithms.

Diageo, an alcohol beverage company, invested $230 million into a portfolio of whisky tourism projects. Of this lump sum, more than $44 million was dedicated to the exploration of whisky maturation using technology called SmokeDNAi.

Using SmokeDNAi, teams tested and analyzed the flavor profiles and mouthfeel of non-identical twin whiskies distilled in different casks – one remnant and one original. The pair of rare whiskies is named Port Ellen Gemini, and each bottle costs $50,000.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jewish student kicked out of leadership post for opposing Hamas terror reinstated
'Politically weaponized': Republicans rip federally funded plan to have students register voters
Catfish mucus may hold surprising power to beat bacterial superbugs
Pets in peril? Humans transmit more viruses to animals than we catch from them
Distillery in Scotland using AI to create limited-edition whisky
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×