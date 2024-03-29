Distillery using groundbreaking tech to create limited-edition whiskey

(FOX NEWS) – For two years, Diageo analyzed various Scotch whiskies using machine algorithms. Diageo, an alcohol beverage company, invested $230 million into a portfolio of whiskey tourism projects. A portion of this lump sum was dedicated to the exploration of whiskey maturation using technology called SmokeDNAi.

Using SmokeDNAi, teams tested and analyzed the flavor profiles and mouthfeel of non-identical twin whiskies distilled in different casks – one remnant and one original. The pair of rare whiskies is named Port Ellen Gemini, and each bottle costs $50,000. The purpose of the analysis is to better understand whiskey aging in a barrel.

The announcement of SmokeDNAi comes on the heels of Port Ellen’s reopening in Scotland. After 40 years, the "ghost" distillery welcomed tourists back with modern advancements to both construction and whiskey-making.

