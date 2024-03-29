A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Distillery using groundbreaking tech to create limited-edition whiskey

Rare bottles are priced at $50,000 each

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:04am

(FOX NEWS) – For two years, Diageo analyzed various Scotch whiskies using machine algorithms. Diageo, an alcohol beverage company, invested $230 million into a portfolio of whiskey tourism projects. A portion of this lump sum was dedicated to the exploration of whiskey maturation using technology called SmokeDNAi.

Using SmokeDNAi, teams tested and analyzed the flavor profiles and mouthfeel of non-identical twin whiskies distilled in different casks – one remnant and one original. The pair of rare whiskies is named Port Ellen Gemini, and each bottle costs $50,000. The purpose of the analysis is to better understand whiskey aging in a barrel.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The announcement of SmokeDNAi comes on the heels of Port Ellen’s reopening in Scotland. After 40 years, the "ghost" distillery welcomed tourists back with modern advancements to both construction and whiskey-making.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Distillery using groundbreaking tech to create limited-edition whiskey
Is JD Vance Trump's next VP?
Students arrested, suspended at rowdy protest over anti-Israel ballot initiative
In reversal, Israel sending delegation to White House after 'Bibi made a mistake'
Pentagon in early talks to finance Gaza peacekeeping force
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×