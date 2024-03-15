A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Doctor arrested in child sex abuse investigation found dead

Cause and manner of death have not been determined

Published March 15, 2024 at 1:52pm

(NEWS NATION NOW) – A doctor who was arrested in a child sex abuse investigation involving Meriden police and the FBI has been found dead, according to the office of the chief medical examiner. The medical examiner’s office said the body of 61-year-old John Magaldi was found in Litchfield.

Police recently arrested and charged Magaldi with criminal attempt at risk of injury, sexual contact victim under 16, criminal attempt at second-degree sexual assault, criminal attempt at commercial sexual abuse of a minor and interfering with police. Two others were also arrested.

Hartford HealthCare confirmed to News 8 that Magaldi, the chief of rheumatology at the Bone & Joint Institute, was placed on administrative leave.

