D'OH! Republican for Congress accidentally announces concession before polls close

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

The campaign of Republican congressional candidate Derek Myers of Ohio accidentally sent out a concession release before polls closed in the state on Tuesday.

The email with the concession that was erroneously sent out was received by multiple media outlets, including the Daily Caller News Foundation, at 3:18 p.m. EST. Myers, one of 11 candidates running for the Republican nomination in the state’s second congressional district to replace retiring Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, quickly responded to the incident on social media.

Attention Press: My campaign comms team has sent out an email in error as we prepare for both possible outcomes tonight. The polls remain open until 7:30 p.m. Please disregard the email. Thank you. — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) March 19, 2024

“Attention Press: My campaign comms team has sent out an email in error as we prepare for both possible outcomes tonight,” Myers posted on X. “The polls remain open until 7:30 p.m. Please disregard the email. Thank you.”

Myers later sent out a release explaining how his concession release had been sent out by mistake.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Two emails were prepared for this evening: one declaring a victory and one conceding the race. The concession email was sent in error as it was being loaded into the media distribution portal, as a draft, in the event of a loss. Accidentally, the ‘send now’ button we clicked instead of ‘draft,’” Myers said in the statement posted on X. “The winning email was also drafted, but was not sent in error, thankfully. Anyone who works in communications knows it’s not uncommon to have speeches and releases prepared in the event of each outcome, especially on such an impotent night. It’s simply good strategy.”

Two emails were prepared for this evening: one declaring a victory and one conceding the race. The concession email was sent in error as it was being loaded into the media distribution portal, as a draft, in the event of a loss. Accidentally, the “send now” button was clicked… — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) March 19, 2024

Among the races to be decided in Tuesday’s primary election is the one for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio between businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan. Moreno has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and many other conservative figures, while Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is backing Dolan.

“Whatever the results return this evening, I’ll be thankful for this journey,” Myers continued. “And yes, the media will be getting a release sometime after the results roll in, declaring a victory or concession. Thank you.”

Editor's note: Myers did, in fact, need his concession speech, as he finished in last place among 11 candidates in the Republican primary for Ohio's District 2 House seat. David Taylor was the winner.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!