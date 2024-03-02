Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in Missouri caucus

Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump has defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Missouri Republican caucus, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to Missouri, Michigan and Idaho are scheduled to award delegates at a state convention and a caucus on Saturday, the AP reported. Delegates won at Missouri’s caucus won’t be allocated until district and state conventions later in April and May, according to Politico.

The contests are among the last of five before Super Tuesday, according to Politico. The District of Columbia Republican primary will conclude on Sunday evening, and North Dakota’s caucuses are scheduled for Monday.

At Michigan’s convention, the state Republican party will allocate 39 of the state’s 55 delegates, per the AP. Trump beat Haley 68 to 27% at the state’s primary on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

The state party has been embroiled in a leadership dispute for months, which culminated in a judge confirming Republicans’ January decision to remove Kristina Karamo as Michigan GOP chairwoman. Karamo had attempted to retake control, refusing to step down and scheduling an alternate state convention in Detroit, according to CNN.

Former Michigan Rep. Pete Hoekstra is now the state’s chair and organized Saturday’s convention in Grand Rapids, according to ABC News.

